 In a first, Chinese heron bird sighted in Uttarakhand : The Tribune India

  • India
  • In a first, Chinese heron bird sighted in Uttarakhand

In a first, Chinese heron bird sighted in Uttarakhand

Naveen Chandra Pant, divisional forest officer of Lansdowne area of Pauri district, says a local amateur photographer, Kiran Bisht, informed him about the presence of the bird

In a first, Chinese heron bird sighted in Uttarakhand

Photo for representation.



PTI

Kotdwar, May 19

The Chinese Pond Heron, a bird usually found in the northeastern states, Rajasthan and Bhutan, has been seen for the first time in Uttarakhand, a forest department official said on Sunday.

Naveen Chandra Pant, divisional forest officer of Lansdowne area of Pauri district, told PTI that a local amateur photographer, Kiran Bisht, informed him about the presence of the bird.

Later, he saw the heron in Kotdwar and captured it on his camera, the officer said.

Pant said that according to experts, there was no record of the presence of the Chinese Pond Heron in Uttarakhand. For the first time, the bird has chosen the Kotdwar area of Lansdowne forest division for breeding, he said.

Many migratory birds are visible in the dense forests of Saneh area of Kotdwar and Lansdowne forest division during the summer. The arrival of birds from northeastern states here is an indication that the environment here is favourable for them, he said, adding that this would promote bird tourism in the area.

Bird lover Ajay Khantwal said that at present two species of birds can be seen in the Lansdowne forest division area.

Another bird lover, Rajeev Bisht, said that there is a difference in the colour of the feathers of the Indian Heron and the Chinese Pond Heron. The Chinese heron is also relatively shy and a lot of patience is required to see it, he said. 

