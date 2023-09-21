In an honour killing, man lynched by girl's family in UP's Mathura

Mathura, September 21
A young man from Agra was lynched to death by his girlfriend's family, in this city of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.
Govind Kumar, whose body was recovered from a field in Mathura, was in a relationship with 20-year-old Rakhi, a resident of Saun village, Mathura.
On getting a phone call from her, Govind went to her home where he was allegedly stripped, bound to a tree in a field, and beaten to death.
According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggests the incident is related to honour killing.
"Based on the complaint filed against the girl, her father Shiv Singh and brother Sunil Singh, we have registered an FIR under IPC sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) and 302 (murder)," said Pushpendra Kumar, SHO, Magora police station.
He added, "The accused have confessed to the crime and been remanded to jail following court orders."
Police sources indicate that the girl was coerced into luring Govind to her home by her father and brother.
"A post-mortem examination revealed that Govind was beaten with sticks, resulting in multiple fractures in his skull and limbs," said the senior police officer.
Satendra Kumar, the deceased's younger brother, said, “My brother was killed in a premeditated manner."
