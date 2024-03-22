In Bihar, RJD allocates four LS ticket without consulting alliance partners

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 21

In the wake of reports of the RJD allotting party tickets for the Lok Sabha elections without consulting its alliance partners, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Thursday called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

While there has been no formal announcement by the RJD, a report of Kumar Sarvajeet, the MLA from Bodh Gaya, receiving the party ticket for the Gaya Lok Sabha seat, went viral.

Sarvajeet said, “I want to thank the RJD for offering me the ticket from Gaya. I also thank the people of Gaya for supporting me.”

Speaking with reporters, Shravan Kushwaha, who has got the RJD ticket from Nawada, said, “The son of Nawada has got the ticket... The Mahagathbandhan will win without doubt.” Sources in the RJD said tickets had been given to prospective candidates for Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad.

Similarly, Abhay Kushwaha, who recently resigned from the JD(U), had got the ticket from the Auranagabad seat. Though Singh did not respond to a query on the RJD giving tickets for four seats, he said everything would be sorted out.

“I keep meeting Lalu ji. There is nothing new in it. Sharing of seats will be decided among constituents of the Mahagathbandhan in a few days,” he said.

Besides the Congress and the RJD, the Mahagathbandhan’ comprises the CPI (ML) Liberation, CPI and CPM.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Congress #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Lok Sabha