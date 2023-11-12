 In Chhattisgarh, Rajnath takes dig at Congress over conversions, rising crime rate : The Tribune India

In Chhattisgarh, Rajnath takes dig at Congress over conversions, rising crime rate

PTI

Sitapur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 11

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at the Congress over corruption and said the grand old party calls itself “hero” but it is “zero” in ensuring development.

Addressing a rally in the Sitapur constituency of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, he said Naxalism would be eliminated from the state in the next three-four years and “forced” religious conversion would be prohibited if the BJP was voted to power.

Targeting the Bhupesh Baghel government over alleged scams, he said, “The Congress government has not done a single development work in the state. If the report card of this government is sought from the people then it will be ‘zero bate sannata’ in the report card.”

Left-wing extremism was brought under control to a great extent during the BJP rule in Chhattisgarh (2003-2018), he said. “But it is rapidly rising (under the Congress rule). If BJP comes to power in the state, LWE will be eliminated in the next three-four years,” the Defence Minister said.

Targeting the Congress over religious conversions, he said, “I have learnt that rampant religious conversion is taking place in Chhattisgarh which is also a matter of concern. Why should anyone be converted by being lured? If the BJP comes to power, we will ban such conversions,” he said.

He alleged that the law and order situation in the state collapsed after the Congress was elected in 2018.

“Offences like murder have become the norm. Daughters of several families have gone missing. Human trafficking and the drug trade are on the rise. It has become necessary to uproot the Congress from the state,” he said.

