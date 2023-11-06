In Chhattisgarh, Congress manifesto vows caste census

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

Congress, the incumbent ruling party in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The party has promised to undertake a caste-based census, provide another farm loan waiver and grant free electricity up to 200 units.

The manifesto was released at multiple locations in the state including state capital Raipur where it was released by Selja, the AICC state in-charge of the party.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel released the manifesto in Rajnandgaon from where BJP leader and former Chief Minister Raman Singh is seeking re-election.

Addressing the media in Rajnandgaon, Baghel stressed on the promise of caste-based census, which has emerged at the core of Congress’ campaign in Chhattisgarh and other poll-bound states.

“A caste-based census will be conducted for the Scheduled Caste, tribal castes, backward classes, general category and minorities. This will not just provide political benefit to those castes that have remained backwards in these classes, but the government will also make a special policy for them and give them social and financial benefits. The caste-based census is necessary,” Baghel said.

Baghel said, “A Mahtari Nyay Yojana will be launched for mothers and sisters,” under which a subsidy of Rs 500 per cooking gas cylinder will be given to women of all income groups.

The party has also vowed to waive the pending dues and loans of around 66,000 motor vehicle owners who are involved in transportation business in the state. The amount promised to be waived adds up to Rs 726 crore and pertains to the period before 2018, as per the manifesto.

#Caste census #Chhattisgarh #Congress