In choice of ministers, JD(U)’s balancing act

New Delhi, June 12

The inclusion of JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh as a Cabinet minister and Ramnath Thakur as a minister of state in the new NDA government reflects a careful balance of caste representation by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who will be facing Assembly elections in the state next year.

Lalan Singh is an upper caste Bhumihar with a strong influence in Munger. The choice of Thakur is expected to woo Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs). His father Karpoori Thakur, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna recently, is widely regarded as the pioneer of OBC and EBC reservations in the country.

In the recent caste survey conducted by the Bihar Government, EBCs were found to be the largest social group in the state. The JD(U), which won 12 Lok Sabha seats, has emerged a key ally of the BJP in the new NDA government.

“Both Ramnath Thakur and Lalan Singh were our choices for ministerial berths. Nitish Kumar has drawn inspiration from Karpoori Thakur. Since Karpoori is a highly revered figure among the EBCs, it will help us play up the symbolism. With Lalan Singh’s induction into the Cabinet, the Bhumihar community will not feel alienated,” said a senior JD(U) leader.

Thakur has been preferred over other EBC leaders such as Rampreet Mandal, Jhanjharpur MP, and Dileshwar Kamat, Supaul MP. “We are gearing up for the next year’s Assembly polls and the caste combination is very important for us. The RJD’s vote share was good, though they lost seats. Even the Left parties scored well. So it is important for us to start preparing for the elections right away,” the JD(U) leader said.

