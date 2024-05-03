In fight for Hajipur, Chirag Paswan banks on father’s legacy; files papers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Thursday filed his nomination from the Bihar’s Hajipur Lok Sabha seat. From 1977 to 2014, the constituency was dominated by Chirag’s father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who won eight times from here and lost only twice in 1984 and 2009.

Chirag wanted to contest the parliamentary polls from Hajipur and not from Jamui, which he represented in 2014 and 2019. This was his first pre-condition when he began seat-sharing talks with the BJP. He finally had his way when his party pocketed five seats, including Hajipur.

Ahead of filing his nomination today, Chirag said, “This is the first time that I am going to file a nomination without my father. Be it the 2014 election or 2019, he was always with me. I am going to seek blessings from the people of Hajipur and I have full faith that just as they showered their love and blessings on my father, I will also get the same treatment.”

Chirag is pitted against RJD’s Shiv Chandra Ram. LJP functionaries say Chirag opted for Hajipur to establish he is political heir to Paswan and a leader of the Dalits who have 6 per cent vote share in the state. “Chirag calls himself ‘Modi’s hanuman’. The support he got from party left him emotional,” a senior leader said.

