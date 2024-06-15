In first public meeting after LS win, Modi to address farmers

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 14
Farmers will be at the core of the first public meeting Narendra Modi will address after assuming charge as Prime Minister for the third time in a row.
In varanasi on june 18
PM Narendra Modi will be in his constituency Varanasi on June 18 to release the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. As many as 50,000 farmers are expected to attend a massive rally planned to send out a clear signal of solidarity to the farming comunity
PM Modi will be in Varanasi on June 18 to release the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which was also the first file he signed after resuming office on Monday. The instalment will benefit 9.3 crore farmers through direct cash distribution of Rs 20,000 crore.
The mega event, planned in PM’s parliamentary segment of Varanasi, will also see the attendance of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minster Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Official sources have told The Tribune that close to one lakh farmers will witness the event through assemblies at agricultural research institutes and village panchayats. “As many as 50,000 farmers are expected to be present at the venue of the massive rally planned in Varanasi on June 18 to send out a clear signal of solidarity to the farmers,” government sources said.
The event is significant at a time when farmers, especially in Punjab and Haryana, have been cross with the government over denial of guaranteed MSP. Anger of farmers was evident in the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, in which the ruling BJP lost across rural and agrarian dominated segments.
Official sources said the appointment of the heavyweight BJP leader and five-time Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan, with a good track record in agriculture sector in the state, is also indicative of the importance Modi 3.0 dispensation will accord to farmers. Modi had in an interview to The Tribune assured continuation and further strengthening of the MSP regime and appealed to farmers to adopt crop diversification.
