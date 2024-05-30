In heat & dust of UP, parties’ last-minute blitz

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 29

With less than 24 hours remaining for campaigning to end for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state. Political parties are making a last-ditch effort to attract voters in the 13 constituencies set to vote on June 1.

Voting for 67 seats in Uttar Pradesh was completed in the sixth phase, leaving 13 seats, including key constituencies such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold Gorakhpur along with Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Salempur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Robertsganj to be contested in the final phase.

Amid soaring temperatures, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing intense campaigning. Key leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with hundreds of leaders from various political parties, are making a beeline to the remaining constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh, one of the three politically crucial states, is voting across all seven phases of elections, which are spread over nearly a month and a half. This final phase is particularly significant as several crucial constituencies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi, will be up for grabs on June 1.

Additionally, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have jointly held a series of rallies in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on the BJP’s strongholds including Varanasi, to bolster their chances in these key battlegrounds. With PM Narendra Modi seeking his third term from Varanasi, the Congress and SP have jointly fielded Congress’ five-time MLA Ajay Rai against Modi, forcing the BJP to lay more focus on Varanasi as well.

Seeing the Lok Sabha elections as a stepping stone for the 2027 Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been working tirelessly.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Uttar Pradesh