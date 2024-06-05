In Indore, NOTA is runner-up

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

Indore has won the dubious distinction of recording the highest number of NOTA votes beating the usual high NOTA voting tribal constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, MP, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and UP.

The Indore seat recorded a total of 2.18 lakh NOTA votes due to political circumstances rather than disaffection with the polity as has been the case in the tribal districts of five states. Here, Congress nominee Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his candidature and joined the BJP shortly after a decades old attempt to murder case was opened against him.

