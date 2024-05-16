In Jharkhand, Tejashwi targets PM over inflation

Chatra/ Hazaribag, May 15

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of price rise, highlighting that inflation, which was a major concern for the saffron party during the UPA regime, has now become something they seem comfortable with.

Yadav said what was once a “dayan” (witch) for the BJP, seemingly became their “mehbooba” (beloved) when the price of LPG cylinders breached the Rs 1,200 mark.

He also accused the saffron party of indulging in politics of hatred and spreading discrimination in the name of Hindu-Muslim.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, “PM Narendra Modi only talks about Hindu-Muslim, mandir-masjid, Sanatan-Islam, but he is silent on the big issues facing the country such as price rise, unemployment and poverty.”

He said the PM recently visited Jharkhand’s Chatra, but did not utter a single word about the state’s development nor gave any roadmap for its development over the next five years.

Accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies, he said former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was sent behind bars under a conspiracy. “They (BJP) also used the ED, CBI against our family, but we are not going to be scared of the agencies,” he said. — PTI

