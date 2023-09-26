In Manipur horror, viral pictures show 2 missing students killed; 2 armed men also seen

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 26

Two students who went missing on July 6 from Manipur during the peak of ethnic violence in the state are suspected to have been “killed”.

#ManipurViolence

On 6 July 2023 meitei minors Linthoingambi & hemanjit went missing and ever since their whereabouts are not known.

Today a picture surfaced of the two teenagers having been brutally Murdered by #KukiTerrorists

Bodies still not found. #savemeitei#Dunki #Salaar pic.twitter.com/df7tiBLbw9 — I AM MANIPURI & A MEITEI (@all4Manipur) September 25, 2023

Pictures of the two missing students have surfaced on social media, soon after the Internet services were restored in the state.

The government has confirmed that the bodies belonged to the two students.

The photos show the two students - Hijam Linthoingambi, 17; and Phijam Hemjit, 20; sitting on grass and behind them in the picture are two armed men.

The photo appears to be of a camp in a forest. Linthoingambi is seen wearing a white t-shirt and Hemjit, next to her, is in a white black and brown check shirt.

Another photo, which has surfaced online is of their bodies.

“The case is already being investigated by the CBI,” the Manipur chief minister’s office has said.

Both students belonged to the Meitei community.

According to the timeline, the pictures were taken on July 8, two days after they had gone missing.

#Manipur