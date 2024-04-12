In MP, Shah warns Congress against changing Article 370 decision

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the INDIA bloc for practising “dynastic” politics, and said that in the upcoming elections, people have to choose between a leader who works for taking everyone forward and those who promote their own family members.

Addressing a rally in Mandla of Madhya Pradesh which goes to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Shah warned the Congress against daring to change the decision on abrogation of Article 370. “Although the Congress can’t return to power again, if it happens by chance, I will warn the Congress to not dare to change Article 370. Kashmir is a part of India. Your (Congress) politics of appeasement is over now,” Shah said in the rally.

Referring to various tribal welfare measures undertaken by the NDA government, Shah said in Mandla, which is a Lok Sabha seat reserved for a scheduled tribe candidate, that the BJP government had introduced several schemes to uplift tribals in the country.

He referred to various schemes for tribals launched in the last 10 years, adding that it was PM’s idea to celebrate tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birthday as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in the state in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates, Shah asserted that for PM Narendra Modi, only four “castes” exist in the country and they are the poor, youth, farmers and women, and his main aim is their empowerment.

“Members of the INDI Alliance won't be able to do any good for people. These dynastic parties will never do any good for the poor, Dalits, farmers, youths, tribal, women and backward communities,” Shah said during a rally in the Katni area under the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat from where the saffron party has re-nominated sitting MP and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma. (With PTI inputs)

