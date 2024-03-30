In my life, relaxation is on autopilot: Narendra Modi

New Delhi, March 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared his energy secrets with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who wanted to know what relaxation schedules “one of the hardest working people out there” followed.
“In my life, relaxation is on the autopilot mode. It is part of my spiritual practice. I find inner peace through this spiritual practice instilled into me by my teachers. This energy does not stem from physical strength but my commitment to focus solely on the mission at hand. I live my mission,” PM Modi said.
He told a curious Gates that his body was adapted to little rest. “I sleep little, work very late, can still rise very early and stay fresh all the time,” PM Modi said, attributing this resilience partly to his period spent in the Himalayas. “In the Himalayas, I followed a tradition of bathing in ‘Brahmamuhurta’ — early morning hours between 3.20 and 3.40 am. This has conditioned my body over time,” said the PM.
