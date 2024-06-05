In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

The BJP on Tuesday ended Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year hold over the state as it won 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly and was all set to form the next government. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was restricted to 51 seats. The half way mark in the state Assembly is 74. The Congress got 14 seats and the CPM one.

This is the first time in 24 years that the saffron party will form a government on its own in the state where it had struck an alliance with the BJD in 2000.

