In one-line post, Pak PM felicitates Modi

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated PM Narendra Modi in a one-line post on X, which was identical to what the latter had put out when Sharif took over the government in his country in March. “Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” the post read. Modi thanked him later.
