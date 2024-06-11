In one-line post, Pak PM felicitates Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated PM Narendra Modi in a one-line post on X, which was identical to what the latter had put out when Sharif took over the government in his country in March. “Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” the post read. Modi thanked him later.

#Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif