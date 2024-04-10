In Phase 2, over 1,200 in fray from 12 states, UTs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

More than 1,200 candidates are in fray for phase two of the Lok Sabha poll to be held on April 26, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

In phase two, Kerala has a maximum of 500 nominations from 20 parliamentary constituencies, followed by 491 nominations from 14 seats in Karnataka. The minimum of 14 nominations were received from one constituency in Tripura. Nanded in Maharashtra received a maximum of 92 nominations.

A total of 2,633 nominations were filed for 88 parliamentary constituencies across 12 states and UTs by April 4 for the phase two. After the scrutiny, 1,428 nominations were found to be valid. But after some candidates withdrew nominations, 1,210 remain in race.

As many as 15 Assembly segments in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency will go to the polls on April 19 in the first phase and 13 Assembly segments on April 26 in the phase two.

