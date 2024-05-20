 In Phase-5, Lalu, Paswan’s legacy at stake in Bihar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • In Phase-5, Lalu, Paswan’s legacy at stake in Bihar

In Phase-5, Lalu, Paswan’s legacy at stake in Bihar

In Phase-5, Lalu, Paswan’s legacy at stake in Bihar

Saran: RJD has fielded Rohini Acharya, youngest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Five constituencies in Bihar — Saran, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani and Sitamarhi — will vote on Monday to decide the fate of 80 candidates.

Saran once used to be a RJD bastion from where Lalu Prasad Yadav won the Lok Sabha elections thrice. In 1977, he went to Parliament for the first time from Saran on a Janata Party ticket. Later, he won the Assembly elections from Sonepur, which comes under Saran, in 1980 and 1985. Prasad became an MP again in 1989 but resigned in 1990 to become Bihar Chief Minister. In 2004, he again won from Saran.

Hajipur: Chirag Paswan, son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, will represent LJP (Ram Vilas)

In 2009, he contested the Lok Sabha election from Saran and won. His wife, Rabri Devi, unsuccessfully contested from Saran in 2014 and lost to the BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy. In 2019, the RJD fielded Chandrika Rai and he too lost the seat. This time the RJD has fielded Rohini Acharya, youngest daughter of Prasad from Saran.

Madhubani: Ashok Yadav, son of former four-time MP Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav, is in fray from BJP

In the Hajipur (reserved) seat, the contest is between LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan and RJD candidate Shiv Chandra Ram. Ram Vilas Paswan had represented Hajipur eight times. In the 2019 election, Paswan fielded his younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras, who too won the seat.

From Sitamarhi, Sunil Kumar Pintu, the incumbent MP, was dropped by the JD (U) in favour of Bihar Assembly Council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur. The RJD has fielded Arjun Rai. In the 2019 LS elections, Pintu defeated Rai by over 2.5 lakh votes.

In Madhubani, the BJP’s Ashok Yadav defeated Vikashil Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Badri Kumar Purbey in 2019. This time the RJD has placed Ali Ashraf Fatmi against Ashok Yadav, who is the son of former four-time MP from the seat and senior BJP leader Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav. In the 1990s, the constituency was dominated by the Community Party of India. In 1989, 1991 and 1996 Communist Party of India won the seat.

In Muzaffarpur, the contest is between the BJP’s Raj Bhushan Choudhary and Ajay Nishad of the Congress. In 2019, Nishad won on a BJP ticket defeating Choudhary, who had contested on a VIP ticket. This time, when the BJP dropped Nishad, he joined the Congress.

In UP, 14 seats go to polls today

  • The stage is set for the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, including prominent ones such as Raebareli, Amethi and Lucknow, marking a crucial moment where the fate of several key candidates is at stake
  • The constituencies that go to the polls are Raebareli, Amethi, Lucknow, Faizabad, Kaisarganj, Jalaun, Mohanlalganj, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki and Gonda
  • Voters will determine the fate of several prominent leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, along with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi
  • A total of 144 candidates are contesting in the fifth phase of elections. Initially, the EC received 466 nominations, of which 147 underwent scrutiny and nominations of 144 candidates were deemed eligible and approved for participation in the electoral fray

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed