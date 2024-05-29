In Phase-6, women take 3% lead over men

New Delhi, May 28
The Election Commission on Tuesday revised the absolute voter turnout for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections to 63.3 per cent from 61.2 per cent. Interestingly, 64.9 per cent women and 61.9 per cent men exercised their right to franchise. In the fifth phase too, at 63 per cent, women voters outnumbered their male counterparts (61.48 per cent).
The absolute voter turnout for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections rose by 2.1 percentage points to 63.3 per cent, from the preliminary figure of 61.2 per cent, as per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.
Polling for the sixth phase was held on 58 seats on May 25 in eight states and UTs — Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Anantnag (J&K). The initial voter turnout on these 58 seats till late hours of May 25 was recorded at 61.2 per cent.
In the sixth phase, the highest turnout has been recorded by West Bengal at 82.7 per cent, followed by Odisha at 74.5 per cent. Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout among the eight states and UTs which went to polls in the sixth phase, at 54 per cent, while Haryana and Delhi recorded turnouts of 64.8 per cent and 58.6 per cent, respectively. Among the 58 seats which saw polling in the sixth phase, West Bengal’s Bishnupur witnessed the highest turnout of 85.9 per cent, while Pratapgarh in UP saw the lowest turnout at 51.4 per cent.
Till date, as per the absolute figures available for all the six phases, the turnout has been 66.14 per cent for the first phase, 66.71 per cent for the second phase, 65.6 per cent for the third phase, 69.16 per cent for the fourth phase, 62.2 per cent for the fifth phase and 63.3 per cent for the sixth phase.
