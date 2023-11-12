In poll-bound MP, Shah targets Congress over dynastic politics

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

Launching an all-out attack on the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said voting for it would lead to a “teen tigaada, kaam bigaada” (too many cooks spoiling the broth) government in Madhya Pradesh.

Those serving kin can’t serve nation Those who work for their sons and daughters can never do any good for the country and the state. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister 404 sorties to ferry polling staff The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted 404 sorties with eight MI-17 choppers for six days, ferrying polling parties along with voting machines in Naxal-affected Bastar division during the recently held first phase of Chhattisgarh polls, a senior election official has said. PTI 12 constituencies of the Bastar division were among 20 Assembly segments in Chhattisgarh that went to the polls in the first phase on November 7 78% turnout was recorded

Addressing a rally at Dhar, Shah said, “Theirs would be a ‘teen tigada, kaam bigaada’ government. The orders will come from the Gandhi family, the instructions will be given by (Congress state president) Kamal Nath, and Digvijaya Singh will be made the fall guy. When the Congress ruled the country and states, and especially under (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh, who took his orders from Sonia Gandhi, Pakistan inflicted deep cuts on the country by unleashing terror on unarmed civilians whenever they wished. Shortly after we formed the government in 2014, terrorists from across the border struck again, in Uri and Pulwama. However, this time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we crossed over into Pakistan and hit them in their own backyard.”

Shah urged the people to vote for the BJP, as it had in its 18 years rule provided electricity and roads to every village of Madhya Pradesh.

“The Congress has made Kamal Nath its leader here. But he will not work for your good as he dreams of making Nakul Nath (Kamal Nath’s son) the chief minister. And Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul Gandhi the PM,” Shah alleged.

“Those who work for their sons and daughters can never do any good to the country and the state,” Shah added further.

“Vote for the development and future of Madhya Pradesh. In 18 years, the BJP ensured that road and electricity reached every village,” the minister said.

He also blamed the Congress for relegating the Ram temple issue to the cold storage, adding if voted back to power, the BJP would take everyone in the state on a visit to the shrine by turn.

The BJP had lost the 2018 Assembly elections to the Congress after being in power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 consecutive years since 2003. However, in March 2020, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had fallen after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party with 22 MLAs and joined the BJP.The state goes to the polls on November 17.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Madhya Pradesh