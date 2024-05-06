In restive Manipur, youngsters take up arms to ‘protect’ villages

PTI

Imphal/Churachandpur, May 5

Every day in shifts, morning and night, a group of armed youngsters patrol roads around Manipur’s Koutruk village. Their objective: Keep residents safe from the warring factions of Meiteis and Kukis, two communities that have been in conflict since May last year.

‘School on Wheels’ for kids in relief camps Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday launched the “School on Wheels” initiative to reach out to students staying in relief camps in the ethnic violence-hit state, a Raj Bhavan statement said. Uikey said the school bus, equipped with a library, smart TV, computer and sports items, would visit relief camps along with a teacher.

These youngsters, mostly in their late 20s and early 30s, identify themselves as volunteers and say they have taken up the responsibility to keep their own safe as security forces “could not do enough to protect us”.

Kotruk in the Imphal valley is one of the many villages in the state that is “protected” by groups which go by the names “Village Volunteers”, “Village Volunteer Force”, “Village Defence Force” and “Village Protection Force”.

These groups, officials say, are not associated with any security agency or the armed forces.

Trained in basic combat tactics, the village forces have vowed to keep their areas safe from the ethnic violence that has left many dead, injured and displaced.

Their presence in villages in the valley and Churachandpur in the hills cannot be missed. They are in uniform and can be spotted manning bunkers made of sandbags or patrolling with weapons, including sticks, batons and rifles — some country-made and some stolen or smuggled.

Patrolling duties are assigned through a roster system. Each shift is between six and seven hours with small groups of five to six sent out to keep a watch on highways, village roads and narrow pathways that pass through hills and dense forests.

“Clearly our (security) forces could not do enough to protect us. Now, we know that they cannot be trusted with the task of ensuring our safety. So, we had to do it ourselves and we decided to take up the task according to our calibre and capacity...we were forced to take matters into our own hands,” a village volunteer said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manipur