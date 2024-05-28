In Secretary-level reshuffle, Tripathi gets Lokpal charge

New Delhi, May 27
In a secretary-level reshuffle in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre today named senior bureaucrat and former Steel Secretary Pradip Kumar Tripathi as the Lokpal Secretary.
Tripathi, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is currently Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat. He will remain on the post till the date of his superannuation (June 30) and thereafter on contract for two years, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.
Rakesh Ranjan, a 1992 batch of the Manipur cadre, has been appointed the Chairman, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post and keeping the recruitment rules of the post in abeyance. His current posting is Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Amit Yadav, a 1991-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment. Currently posted as the NDMC Chairman, he will replace take charge of his new appointment upon the superannuation of Saurabh Garg.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...