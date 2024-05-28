In Secretary-level reshuffle, Tripathi gets Lokpal charge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

In a secretary-level reshuffle in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre today named senior bureaucrat and former Steel Secretary Pradip Kumar Tripathi as the Lokpal Secretary.

Tripathi, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is currently Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat. He will remain on the post till the date of his superannuation (June 30) and thereafter on contract for two years, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Rakesh Ranjan, a 1992 batch of the Manipur cadre, has been appointed the Chairman, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post and keeping the recruitment rules of the post in abeyance. His current posting is Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Amit Yadav, a 1991-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has been appointed Officer on Special Duty, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment. Currently posted as the NDMC Chairman, he will replace take charge of his new appointment upon the superannuation of Saurabh Garg.

