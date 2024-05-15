In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah

PTI

New Delhi, May 15

India on Wednesday said it is “deeply saddened” over the death of former Indian Army officer Anil Kale at Rafah in the Gaza Strip and is in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident.

Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), who was working with the United Nations in Gaza, was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in the Rafah region on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and as well as its mission in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains of Kale to India.

Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from the Indian Army in 2022, joined the UN as a security coordination officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on May 13,” the MEA said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones,” it said, “Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident,” the MEA said in a statement.

The United Nations condoled the killing of Kale.

“We also express our apologies and our condolences to the Government and people of India,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a press briefing.

“We appreciate the contribution that India has made,” he said.

Haq said the UN has established a fact-finding panel to look into the deadly attack.

“It's very early in the investigation, and details of the incident are still being verified with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF),” Haq said.

The fact-finding mission is being set up by the Department of Safety and Security.

