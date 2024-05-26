 In Varanasi’s unequal contest, it’s down to Opposition unity : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • In Varanasi’s unequal contest, it’s down to Opposition unity

In Varanasi’s unequal contest, it’s down to Opposition unity

In Varanasi’s unequal contest, it’s down to Opposition unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Nari Shakti Sammelan held in Varanasi. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

Varanasi, May 25

Vox populi clustered around tea shops in the morning and late into the night in one of the most ancient temple towns in the country have been robbed of a major talking point – the chances of different candidates. The dominance of PM Narendra Modi as the candidate of the BJP for the third time running is now considered complete.

Can Oppn go beyond 3.5 lakh votes?

  • The combined Opposition had polled around 3.5 lakh votes against PM Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019
  • Even a combined front would not have posed a challenge to the PM, who got 6.5 lakh votes in 2019 and 5.81 lakh in 2014
  • There is no SP or AAP candidate this time, the parties are backing Congress’ Ajay Rai
  • Of academic interest is whether the combined Opposition (minus the BSP) will breach its 3.5 lakh vote ceiling

This is in tune with the change in Varanasi’s laid-back character in which PM Modi has played the transformational role. The two-lane approach roads from Azamgarh, Sultanpur and Prayagraj that converge on Banaras are now old memories.

The waterfront around the ghats gives a stunning view during the ‘aarti’ in the evening and nothing can be done about the surge in traffic brought about by the outpouring of pilgrims after the Kashi corridor was determinedly pushed through by the Yogi-Modi combine in a city that had burst out of its seams and beyond.

But the elections here lack the vibrancy of the past when nearly every cycle at the state and national levels threw up a surprise winner. Veteran journalist and a “pukka Banarasi” Suphal Kumar ascribes several reasons that go beyond the domineering presence of PM Modi for the lukewarm response of the people towards electioneering.

“Parties would regularly hold worker-level meetings at block, tehsil and mohalla levels. I don’t think any party does that now. Second, many cadre-based parties have emasculated. Third, many regional chieftains who became national leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati would tour the state year round. Their political successors do not seem to be as energetic,” reasons Suphal.

The extended region of Varanasi, extending into Azamgarh and Ghazipur, was once known for people’s movements and a tradition of deep political ferment, secular impulses and intellectual thought. It once elected a Parsi, Rustam Satin, as the MLA from Varanasi South; a Muslim Shafiur Rahman Ansari as its Mayor and CPM’s Satya Narain Singh as its MP.

The absence of a BJP workers’ generated buzz is explained by Suphal with the peaking of the party’s campaign with the Ram Mandir’s inauguration in January and a general sense of exhaustion with the long drawn out elections in which Varanasi votes in the last phase on June 1.

“It is not possible to keep up the tempo for so many months. The dullness is also because BJP leaders feel the elections are all but sewn up,” he adds.

Yet, a political challenge — even if symbolic — is being mounted. “The polling in Varanasi will be a test of INDI alliance’s cohesiveness,” reckons Sanjay Asthana, writer and academic, resting at his home buried deep in the labyrinths of the old city. The combined Opposition had polled around 3.5 lakh votes against PM Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019. A combined challenge would have posed no challenge to the 6.5 lakh votes for PM Modi in 2019 riding a Balakot strike wave and 5.81 lakh in 2014 despite a spirited challenge by Arvind Kejriwal.

There is no SP and AAP this time, both of whom are backing the Congress’ Ajay Rai. Of academic interest is whether the combined Opposition (minus the BSP) will breach its 3.5 lakh vote ceiling. Such has been Modi’s impact on the city’s fortunes that in a city known for its contrarians, charges of authoritarianism do not stick after the rejection of comedian Shyam Rangila’s nomination. “We know he was not serious and was doing it for publicity. Things would have been different had the nomination of Atahar Jamal Lari (BSP candidate) or Ajai Rai been cancelled,” says a local Sumit Rai, though he also suggests that the cancellation showed the power of the administration.

But the makeover of Varanasi has given so many employment and business opportunities all the way down the economic ladder that chances of Narendra Modi’s victory is a foregone conclusion.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’; Election Commission replies

2
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

3
Diaspora

Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, will be deported to India

4
Trending

Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorces wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

5
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

7
Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

8
India

Children among 22 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot

9
Delhi

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

10
Punjab

50 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Air Force official’s discharge illegal; orders release of pension

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

AAP’s Somnath Bharti Opposition face in seat that once elect...


Cities

View All

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

Lok Sabha election 2024: What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 34.37 per cent turnout till 1 pm, highest in North East Delhi seat

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact