 Incorporate green lifestyle into daily lives, reduce carbon emissions: CJI DY Chandrachud : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Incorporate green lifestyle into daily lives, reduce carbon emissions: CJI DY Chandrachud

Incorporate green lifestyle into daily lives, reduce carbon emissions: CJI DY Chandrachud

“The foundation of a court must be sound – both in its structural and philosophical capacity"

Incorporate green lifestyle into daily lives, reduce carbon emissions: CJI DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud with Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of court buildings at Karkardooma, Shastri Park and Rohini (Sector 26) at Karkardooma Court complex in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 2
Noting that climate change can no longer be ignored, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday exhorted people to incorporate green lifestyle into their daily lives and reduce carbon emissions.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of three additional court buildings in Delhi, the CJI said, “The foundation of a court must be sound – both in its structural and philosophical capacity. It must subserve no might but the Constitution and be in service of no one but the litigants. Our courts are not merely sights of sovereign power but are also essential public service providers.”

He emphasised that our infrastructure must reflect the reality we live in.

“This year Delhi experienced the hottest recorded weather. We have experienced two heat waves followed by record breaking rain in a single day. Our infrastructure must reflect the reality we live in. Climate change can no longer be ignored. One crucial step is to incorporate a green lifestyle into our daily lives, which includes reducing carbon emissions,” the CJI said.

He said, “I was delighted to know that the new buildings will focus on heat island mitigation and reduce environmental footprint.”

“The court premises like all buildings are not just made of bricks and concrete. They are made up of hope. Courts are made to realise the virtues of justice and the rule of law. Every case that is being filed before us, is with that hope for justice. When we invest in the safety, accessibility and comfort of our judges, lawyers and litigants, we build more than just an efficient system – we make a just and inclusive system,” CJI Chandrachud said.

He said, “Much like how the cornerstone of buildings shape its structure and orientation, the cornerstone of justice and equality must shape the orientation of the court’s approach to cases.

“Our legal and constitutional system is fundamentally premised on the virtues of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Courts are the guardian of these foundational virtues. We uphold them by enforcing rights based substantive laws and fairness based procedural laws,” he added.

Supreme Court judges Sanjiv Khanna and Hima Kohli, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Delhi Minister Atishi also attended the event.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment #Justice DY Chandrachud


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

3
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

4
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe chairman, marketing officials booked in cheating case

5
India

116 dead in stampede at ‘satsang’ in UP's Hathras

6
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

7
Chandigarh

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

8
India

Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'

9
India

Australia doubles foreign student visa fee in migration crackdown

10
Haryana

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Top News

27 die in stampede at 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

116 dead in stampede at ‘satsang’ in UP's Hathras

The accident occurs at a ‘satsang’ event at Pulrai village w...

Our zero tolerance against corruption has received people's support, we have been solely guided by 'India first': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

People tested government on every criterion, re-elected us: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Was replying to a 2-day debate on the President's address to...

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: LoP Rahul Gandhi in his letter to Speaker Om Birla

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In his letter, Gandhi says ‘taking off from records my consi...

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins Aam Aadmi Party

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins AAP

Kaur along with some of her family members join the AAP

Monsoon covers entire India 6 days ahead of schedule: India Meteorological Department

Monsoon covers entire India 6 days ahead of schedule: India Meteorological Department

Until Monday, monsoon had eluded many parts of Punjab and so...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police busts trans-border smuggling network, one arrested with 5 kg heroin

Amritsar police busts trans-border smuggling network, one arrested with 5 kg heroin

Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

Tarn Taran: Man nabbed with 1kg heroin, Rs 35K drug money

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Cameroon man held for smuggling Rs 22 crore worth cocaine at Delhi airport: Customs

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Delhi Congress

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins Aam Aadmi Party

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins AAP

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Another year, same old story

Waterlogging after rain in Ludhiana: Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana railway station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank in Ludhiana

Borstal Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib