INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda

The BJP, as always, is the first off the blocks to launch the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign. The party’s national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, was in Chandigarh for brainstorming sessions in the Union Territory, following roadshows in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, kicking off the party’s electioneering efforts in northern India. The following are edited excerpts of his written and in-person interview with Rajesh Ramachandran, Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune Group of Newspapers.

The BJP has historically contested elections in alliance with the Akali Dal and we believe in co-operation for collective growth. It was the Akali Dal that decided to break the alliance in 2020, not the BJP. Rest, the party will take calls according to the future circumstances.

How central is the Ram temple inauguration for the party’s electoral strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Firstly, it is utterly disheartening to see that such questions are arising in the media a few days before the inauguration of Shri Ram Mandir, which is a moment of pride highlighting an emotion for every Indian.

The Bharatiya Janata Party does not subscribe to appeasement politics. It believes in politics of satisfaction. Our politics is aimed at ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. We live by the guiding principles of ‘Antyodaya’, respect for our culture, and put the nation first.

The construction of the Ram Mandir was politicised by those who denied the existence of Prabhu Shri Ram; opened fire at the Karsevaks; and tried their level best to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Mandir issue. Dirty politics is being played by those who are insulting Prabhu Shri Ram by disrespecting the Ramcharitmanas, and questioning the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion. The BJP is only committed to finding a solution to this centuries-old issue. The construction and consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir is a historic moment for India and all Indians are excited to celebrate it.

Looking at the Hindi heartland states, had not the BJP’s performance peaked in 2019? How are you going to take your tally beyond 303?

We don’t divide the country on linguistic lines, this can never be our way of thinking. The Bharatiya Janata Party and our karyakartas believe in putting consistent efforts to improvise our electoral performance so that we can serve the last mile. Our leadership resides at the booth level and our efforts are to win more booths in every election.

Our performance in Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh is going to be prolific this time in comparison to our previous performances, and I’m sure the results are going to be beyond your assumptions and expectations. We have the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji along with Modi ki Guarantee. We will make a clean sweep in many states.

There was voter fatigue in the Karnataka Assembly polls, where the 40%-cut allegation stuck. Could there be a similar situation during the Lok Sabha polls in some of the BJP-ruled states like Haryana?

I partially agree with you, that we have not been able to properly counter the propaganda of corruption that was spread by the Opposition in Karnataka. However, with the subsequent election of the Congress government in Karnataka, the people of the state have come to know how the Congress has cheated them. At the time of the elections, the INC had promised ‘five guarantees’ in Karnataka, but after coming to power, the Siddaramaiah government paused all development — all in the name of these five guarantees. In fact, senior ministers of the INC have openly admitted that there will be a lack of funds for other work of development in the state as this money is being spent on the guarantees, which are not being fulfilled, too. To add to the people’s plight is the appeasement politics. I am confident that the BJP alliance will win all the seats in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections.

I would also like to highlight that most states where the BJP is in power will experience pro-incumbency, because we work for people’s welfare, while states which are ruled by the Congress or other parties face anti-incumbency. We saw an example of this in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, how the Congress government was overthrown after a single term, whereas in Madhya Pradesh, despite the BJP’s rule for 18 years, it was re-elected by a record majority. The same trend followed in states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The INDIA bloc looks formidable in Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and a few other states. How are you planning to surmount its challenge?

There is no such alliance. It is just an opportunistic group seeking political benefits and looking to protect their families.

In no state will this INDI Alliance work. How do you think that they are strong in Bihar, Maharashtra, Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu? The reality on the ground is different.

Recently, during the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly elections, there were loud claims that the Congress would emerge victorious... Where did it end up? You need to understand that people have now become wise.

In Tamil Nadu, we have always fought against Congress and DMK. Now, looking at the results of local bodies elections, it is evident that many voters are shifting towards BJP. Haven’t we fought with Mamata Didi in West Bengal? That’s another interesting thing. Who said that when there is an alliance between parties, the voters will move to them? How will the public be able to digest the alliance of Congress, Trinamool Congress and Communists?

It is not arithmetic that works in elections, it is chemistry that works with the public, and Modiji knows this chemistry well.

PM Modi broke a new path in his outreach to the Christian community during Easter and Christmas. How do you respond to the Opposition allegation that Manipur remains unaddressed.

The Manipur incident escalated tensions between both communities due to a court decision, exacerbated by various factors. Despite efforts, the Opposition appeared more focused on creating chaos to defame the country and disrupt Parliament. The Manipur case is now in court, and considerable strides have been made towards establishing peace.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the Northeast has witnessed reduced extremism and separatism, exemplified by recent peace agreements with militant groups. The fundamental principle of the PM’s leadership is encapsulated in “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas”. The approach prioritises equality, emphasising collective welfare over appeasement. The PM engages with people from all communities, fostering contributions to the nation’s development, and garnering support across diverse segments. The government’s presence in six of eight Northeastern states, as well as Goa, along with an increased vote share in Kerala, reflects a broad and inclusive mandate

Though in terms of Lok Sabha seats the BJP is the largest party in South India, you are in government only in Puducherry and are yet to open your account in Kerala. Won’t the going be tough without making electoral gains in South India?

Recently, we had a government in Karnataka, and we currently govern Puducherry. In Telangana, our Assembly seats have increased from one to eight, and our vote share has more than doubled. Despite performing well in the recent local body elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the conversion into seats was limited. However, this time we expect to secure more seats in the southern part of the country than in all the previous Lok Sabha elections. We are optimistic about success in Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and are expecting a clean sweep in Karnataka.

Will you have a tie-up with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab? If not, what is your poll strategy for Punjab?

The last Assembly elections were like a blessing for us. Earlier we used to contest elections on just 20-22 seats. We were lacking booth level presence in Punjab. In the last Assembly election, we have strengthened our position at the booth level and made preparations to contest the elections independently.

How do you respond to AAP’s allegations of misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and vendetta politics?

The situation seems to be a case of hypocrisy, akin to the pot calling the kettle black. If the ongoing investigations by various agencies are politically motivated, one wonders why leaders from the concerned party are consistently being denied bail by the Sessions Court, High Court, and even the Supreme Court? Those who used to say that they are not afraid of going to jail are today running away from ED summons due to the fear of going to jail.

In the context of the liquor scam, the court’s observations reveal evidence of financial transactions, contradicting earlier claims of no funds being received. The rejection of arguments in courts raises questions about the credibility of their defence.

The recent transformation of Mohalla Clinics into what some are calling ‘Corruption Clinics’ by the Kejriwal government, involving a drug scam and a fake lab test scandal, adds complexity. Reports indicate that patients there are being processed within a remarkably brief 36-second window, with alleged fake doctors, patients, medicines, and tests, yet genuine bills.

There are instances of individuals claiming to have never visited Delhi, but having undergone examinations at these clinics, and numerous mobile numbers with questionable authenticity. The high frequency of corruption cases among their ranks, evident in every fourth person affiliated with them, mirrors the situation in Punjab. It raises doubts about the Aam Aadmi Party being a champion of common citizens.

What is the BJP’s biggest poll plank?

Our agenda is to develop India, Secured India and Secured Indians along with national prosperity. We are going to seek the blessings of the people on the basis of our report card and the country’s achievements in the past nine-and-a-half years under the able leadership of PM Modi ji.

We fight on issues like whether the pro-poor schemes are reaching the last mile and the last person. That’s why you must have seen, while the Opposition is doing appeasement politics, floating false promises, taking out yatras to get votes, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is successfully running under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji.

The public’s trust in PM Modi’s guarantee was evident in the recent Assembly elections, proving to be a significant advantage for us. The BJP has a track record of growth and development.

