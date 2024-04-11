 India 2nd only to China in viral hepatitis cases: WHO : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India 2nd only to China in viral hepatitis cases: WHO

India 2nd only to China in viral hepatitis cases: WHO

India 2nd only to China in viral hepatitis cases: WHO


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

India accounts for the second highest number of viral hepatitis cases in the world, the first being China. According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Hepatitis Report 2024, over 2.9 crore cases of hepatitis B and 5.5 lakh cases of hepatitis C are in India.

Despite the high caseload, the report said only 2.4 per cent of the hepatitis B cases were diagnosed in India and none received treatment. For hepatitis C, the coverage of diagnostics and treatment was found to be better in India, with 28 per cent being diagnosed and 21 per cent receiving treatment.

Blood-borne infection

  • Hepatitis B is an infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus. The infection can be acute (short and severe) or chronic (long term)
  • It can cause chronic infection and put people at high risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer
  • Hepatitis C virus is a blood-borne virus and most infections occur through exposure to blood from unsafe injection practices, unsafe health care, unscreened blood transfusions, injection drug use and sexual practices that lead to exposure to blood

China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines and Russia share a major caseload of hepatitis infection. The report said public health response to viral hepatitis had been severely underfunded to date. It highlighted that if the response towards containing the disease was not scaled up, viral hepatitis-related cancer cases, mortality and costs would increase for the next generation.

“Political action supported by investment cases for a public health approach are needed in 2024 and 2025 in the African region and in the 10 countries that comprise nearly two-thirds of the estimated global disease burden of the viral hepatitis — China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines and Russia,” the report said.

It said scaling up prevention and treatment in these countries by 2026, together with a special focus on the African region, would enable the global response to regain the trajectory needed to achieve the sustainable development goals.

The coverage remains poor despite the fact that several Indian companies manufacture generic versions of the drugs as well as diagnostics. In fact, the cost of the treatment with different combinations of drugs in India remains one of the lowest, as per the report.

According to the report, half the burden of chronic hepatitis B and C infections is among people 30-54 years old, with 12 per cent among children under 18 years of age. Men account for 58 per cent of all cases.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, 4 others found selling drugs in Shimla; arrested

2
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

3
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

4
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

5
Ludhiana

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

6
India

Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing on petition challenging Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by ED

7
Delhi

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

9
Punjab

After Arvind Kejriwal setback, AAP’s Punjab, Delhi leaders close ranks

10
Amritsar

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

SC agrees to hear Kejri’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Patient booked for molesting doctor

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands