India advocates zero tolerance on terror at SCO meeting

New Delhi, April 26
India on Friday emphasised the need to adopt a “zero-tolerance approach” towards terrorism in all its forms for prosperity and development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, officials said.
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane put forth New Delhi’s assertion in this regard as he participated in the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.
“During the meeting, a protocol was signed by the defence ministers of all SCO member states. A joint communique was issued after the meeting, in which the SCO defence ministers agreed, amongst other initiatives, to developing the idea of ‘one earth, one family, one future’, which is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” the defence ministers said in a statement.
The defence secretary reiterated India’s steadfast commitment towards maintaining peace, stability and security in the SCO region, it said. Aramane mentioned about India’s long-standing proposal of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations. He also highlighted the concept of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), proposed by India for the Indo-Pacific.
