India agrees to cut tariffs on US frozen turkey, duck, fresh blueberries: USTR

Washington, September 9
With India and the US announcing the resolution of their last trade dispute on poultry products at the WTO, New Delhi has agreed to reduce tariffs on certain American products like frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh blueberries and cranberries, the USTR has said.
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai in a statement said the US and India have agreed to resolve their last outstanding dispute at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Indian measures concerning the importation of poultry and poultry products.
“As part of the agreement, India also agreed to reduce tariffs on certain US products, including frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried blueberries and cranberries, and processed blueberries and cranberries,” the statement dated September 8 said.
These tariff cuts, it said, will expand economic opportunities for US agricultural producers in a critical market and help bring more US products to India.
“Resolving this last outstanding WTO dispute represents an important milestone in the US-India trade relationship, while reducing tariffs on certain US products enhances crucial market access for American agricultural producers,” Tai said.
In June, the two countries agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organisation. India also agreed to reduce tariffs on certain US products, including chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid, and diagnostic reagents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe
It will give new direction to connectivity and sustainable d...
G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi
Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...
India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join
Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to t...
Modi and Sunak discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations, hope to iron out differences at the earliest
Both leaders also exchange views on international and region...
Millets' dishes to Kashmiri Kahwa: A wide spread for dinner hosted by President Murmu for G20 leaders
Nearly 300 guests, including heads of states and those invit...