INDIA allies differ on BJP score: Kejri predicts 220, Rahul 150, Yadav 143

INDIA bloc leaders have presented a range of figures concerning the number of seats the BJP is expected to secure in the Lok Sabha elections, with estimates spanning from 143 to 220. This lack of consensus among the leaders indicates varying perspectives within the bloc regarding the poll outcome.

A day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge predicted that the BJP would not win more than 200 seats, Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thrusday claimed the BJP would secure fewer than 220 seats.

Interestingly, sitting next to Kejriwal during the same press conference in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP would get only 143 seats. Akhilesh said the BJP’s slogan of “400 paar” implied their ambition to secure the remaining 143 seats out of the total 543 in the elections. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said on several occasion that the BJP will get around 150 seats.

Citing reasons behind his prediction, Kejriwal said there was a decline in BJP’s support base across various states, including Haryana, Delhi and Punjab. Kejriwal said the INDIA bloc was poised to take charge after June 4.

On the contrary, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive term under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, has set an ambitious target of securing 400 seats in these elections. Of these, the BJP aims to clinch 370 seats alone.

Kejriwal also made another assumption that PM Modi, on attaining the age of 75 years in September next year, would appoint Amit Shah as the next PM of the country if the BJP was voted to power again.

“PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. He will appoint Amit Shah his successor and make him PM on that date. Although he has not said that he will not retire at the age of 75 years, he has made this rule and I hope he will follow that,” Kejriwal said. In anticipation of Amit Shah assuming the PM’s office, Yogi Adityanath would also be ousted from his position as UP CM, he said.

Kejriwal did not respond to questions about allegations of assault levelled by Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal against his aide Bibhav Kumar. Even Akhilesh Yadav intervened saying there were other important issues.

As reporters insisted on a reply from Kejriwal, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “AAP is our family and the party has already made its position clear. There is no need to play political games.”

