INDIA allies to meet Election Commission on Kejriwal arrest: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, March 22

Anti-BJP INDIA alliance partners will petition the Election Commission on Friday over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she had authorised party leaders to attend the meeting.

Condemning the arrest of Kejriwal, Mamata said "I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being deliberately targeted and arrested while individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP. This is a blatant assault on democracy."

She said today INDIA alliance will meet the EC to express strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of Opposition leaders, particularly during the MCC period.

"To this end, I have designated @derekobrienmp and @MdNadimulHaque6 to represent @AITCofficial in this crucial meeting with the Election Commission," she said.

