India allows export of 1.43 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, Mauritius, Singapore

New Delhi, August 30
The government on Wednesday said it has permitted exports of 1.43 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, Mauritius, and Singapore.
The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
Though exports of non-basmati white rice were banned on July 20 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and on request.
The DGFT has notified export of 79,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, 14,000 tonnes to Mauritius and 50,000 tonnes to Singapore.
“Export of non-basmati white rice to Bhutan, Mauritius and Singapore is notified,” it said.
