India allows export of essential items to Maldives

PTI

Male, April 5

On Maldives government’s request, India has allowed the export of certain quantities of essential commodities for the year 2024-25, the Indian High Commission said here on Friday, displaying a strong commitment to supporting the human-centric development in the archipelagic nation.

Announcing this through a post on social media platform X, the Indian High Commissioner said it was being done “under a unique bilateral mechanism” under which the quotas for each of these items have been revised upwards.

“The approved quantities are the highest since this arrangement came into effect in 1981,” the notice by the mission said.

