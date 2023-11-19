India, Armenia hold first FOC talks after 2 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

India and Armenia, an emerging source of New Delhi’s military exports, held Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Friday. This was the first FOC to be held in-person after two years.

The MEA delegation was led by Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma and the Armenian side by Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan. Another Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister, Paruyr Hovhannisyan, had attended the Voice of the Global South Summit on Friday.

Both Deputy Ministers broached Armenia’s role as a connecting node in such channels at the North-South, East-West crossroads.

It was PM Modi’s meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan in 2019 that set in motion a defence and security partnership to counter the Turkish-Azerbaijani-Pakistani axis.