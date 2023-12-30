India asks Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

India has asked Pakistan to extradite LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai attack mastermind and a UN-proscribed terrorist, who is wanted by Indian probe agencies in a number of terror cases.

Request sent weeks ago The MEA spokesperson said India had sent the request several weeks back for extraditing Hafiz Saeed and the missive along with certain documents were handed over to the Pakistani authorities by Indian High Commission authorities.

“The person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan to extradite him

to India to face trial in a particular case,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing on Friday.

Bagchi said India had sent the request several weeks back for extraditing Saeed and the missive along with certain documents were handed over to the Pakistani authorities by Indian High Commission authorities. India, however, does not have an extradition treaty with Pakistan.

Asked about reports of Saeed’s son Talha Saeed contesting elections from Islamabad, Bagchi said the “mainstreaming of radical terrorist outfits” in Pakistan is nothing new and that has been part of its state policy for a long time. “We have seen some reports in this regard. It is an internal affair,” said Bagchi while adding that the MEA generally does not comment on a country’s internal issues.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Pakistan