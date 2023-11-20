 India, Australia discuss expansion of defence ties : The Tribune India

India, Australia discuss expansion of defence ties

Singh suggests shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance, and aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul to be potential areas of collaboration

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh upon his arrival to inspect tri-service Guard of Honour at South Block in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 20

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles during which they concurred that a strong bilateral defence partnership will “augur well” not just for the two countries but also for the overall security of the Indo-Pacific, officials said.

The two ministers agreed that deepening cooperation in defence industry and research would “give a fillip to the already strong relationship”, according to a statement issued by the Indian defence ministry here.

Singh suggested that shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance, and aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul could be the potential areas of collaboration.

The leaders reaffirmed the commitment towards further strengthening the defence relations between the two countries, the statement said.

Singh congratulated Marles on the maiden and successful conduct of multilateral exercise ‘Malabar’ by Australia in August this year.

Marles is also the Australian Deputy Prime Minister.

“Both ministers underscored the importance of further enhancing cooperation in information exchange and maritime domain awareness between the two countries,” it said.

“Both the ministers reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening the bilateral defence relations. They expressed satisfaction at the increasing military-to-military cooperation between the two countries, including joint exercises, exchanges and institutional dialogue,” the ministry said.

The two sides are also in an advanced stage of discussion to conclude implementing arrangements on Hydrography Cooperation and cooperation for air-to-air refuelling, officials said.

Singh emphasised that the forces of the two countries should also look at cooperating in “niche training areas like artificial intelligence, anti-submarine, anti-drone warfare and cyber domain”.

“The two ministers also discussed cooperation for joint research in underwater technologies. Collaboration between the defence start-ups of both countries, including that for solving challenges jointly, was discussed by the ministers.

Both Australia and India are part of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition that is focused on working towards ensuring a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The other two members of the Quad are the US and Japan.  

