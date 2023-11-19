India, Australia to hold 2+2 talks tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

India and Australia will conduct the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, will co-chair the dialogue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong would complete the panel for the 2+2 dialogue. This is second such 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

Also, it comes within 10 days of the similar 2+2 dialogue between India and the US where the thrust was on the Indo-Pacific.

The Ministry of Defence said Rajnath and Marles would also hold a bilateral meeting. Marles is already here and expected to attend the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The visit of Marles is expected to give further impetus to the collaboration as well as bilateral defence cooperation.

