India, Australia to hold 2+2 talks tomorrow

New Delhi, November 18
India and Australia will conduct the 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, will co-chair the dialogue.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong would complete the panel for the 2+2 dialogue. This is second such 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.
Also, it comes within 10 days of the similar 2+2 dialogue between India and the US where the thrust was on the Indo-Pacific.
The Ministry of Defence said Rajnath and Marles would also hold a bilateral meeting. Marles is already here and expected to attend the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The visit of Marles is expected to give further impetus to the collaboration as well as bilateral defence cooperation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers
Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...
Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’
Statements of students, parents, teachers match up
ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations
Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...