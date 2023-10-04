India, Bangladesh hold joint military drills

New Delhi, October 3
India and Bangladesh commenced the 11th edition of annual joint military exercise, ‘sampriti’ at Umroi in Meghalaya today. This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation.
With its inception in Jorhat, Assam in 2009, the exercise has witnessed 10 successful editions till 2022. The two-week exercise will engage approximately 350 personnel from both sides. The Bangladesh contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade.
Indian contingent mainly comprises troops from Rajput Regiment. Brigadier SK Anand, Commander of a Mountain Brigade, is leading the Indian contingent. The exercise will include a series of joint tactical drills for counter-terrorist operations.
