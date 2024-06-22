 India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy

India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy

Pacts finalised at wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during her ceremonial reception, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, June 22, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 22

India and Bangladesh, on Saturday, firmed up a futuristic vision to expand cooperation in several new areas and inked a raft of agreements, including to boost ties in the maritime sphere and blue economy.

The pacts were finalised at the wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The key pacts signed by the two sides included one on forging strong ties in the digital domain and another on having a ‘green partnership’. The two sides also inked an agreement on railway connectivity.

“Today we have prepared a futuristic vision for cooperation in new areas. The youth of both the countries will benefit from the consensus reached on cooperation in areas such as green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy and space,” PM Modi said in his statement to the media.

In her remarks, PM Hasina described India as Bangladesh’s major neighbour and a trusted friend.

“India is our major neighbour, trusted friend and regional partner. Bangladesh greatly values our relations with India, which were born out of the War of Liberation in 1971,” she said.

“I recall with gratitude the contribution of the government and the people of India to Bangladesh’s independence,” she said.

PM Hasina also paid homage to the ‘brave fallen heroes of India’ who sacrificed their lives in the 1971 war.

“Today, we had very productive meetings where we discussed cooperation in areas of security, trade, connectivity, sharing of water from common rivers, power and energy, and regional and multilateral cooperation,” she said.

“We agreed to collaborate with each other for the betterment of our people and countries,” she added.

The Bangladesh prime minister began her two-day visit to India on Friday.

It is the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government in India following the Lok Sabha election.

In the morning, PM Hasina visited Rajghat and paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Ahead of the talks, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

2
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

3
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

4
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

5
Jalandhar

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

6
Entertainment

Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

7
Chandigarh

Bank guard shoots dead 28-year-old in Majra following altercation

8
Comment THE GREAT GAME

Why Delhi is shaken and stirred

9
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

10
Punjab

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy

India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy

Pacts finalised at wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and hi...

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

A huge police force was deployed on Saturday to avert any un...

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Jairam Ramesh says 'the Bill received the President's assent...


Cities

View All

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Work on restaurant-on-wheels underway at Amritsar railway station

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Power theft dents exchequer by ~1,800 cr a year

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year