India, Bangladesh discuss maritime cooperation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

India and Bangladesh today discussed possibilities of cooperation in operations at sea. Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Bangladesh Navy who is on a five-day visit to India, called on Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at the South Block.

They discussed issues related to the enhancement of cooperation in the field of operations, training and information exchange.

The dignitary is scheduled to meet the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Defence Secretary and the Foreign Secretary during the visit.

At the bilateral, deliberation are likely to be held on coordinated patrol along the international maritime boundary line, bilateral exercises, naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations, the Ministry of Defence said.

#Bangladesh