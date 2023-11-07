India, Bhutan agree to expand connectivity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck India’s strong commitment to its unique ties of friendship with the Himalayan nation and reiterated full support to the socio-economic development of Bhutan based on its priorities.

A joint statement issued after Modi-Wangchuck talks said the two sides agreed on a final location survey for the proposed cross-border rail link connecting Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan.

The two sides also agreed to consider establishing a rail link between Banarhat in West Bengal and Samtse in Bhutan.

Modi and Wangchuck “positively assessed” expanding the India-Bhutan partnership, including in new areas of connectivity in its “broadest form”, cross-border trade infrastructure, trade and mutual investments, energy, health, education, space technology and people-to-people contacts, the statement said.

The Bhutan King began his eight-day visit to India from Guwahati on November 3. His high-profile trip to India came amid renewed push by Bhutan and China for an early settlement of their decades-old boundary dispute.

“In his interaction with His Majesty, the PM reaffirmed India’s abiding commitment to its unique ties of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and reiterated continued and full support to the socio-economic development in Bhutan based on the priorities of the royal government and as per the vision of His Majesty,” the joint statement said.

