India-Bhutan Buddhist fest ends near Tawang

New Delhi, March 10
A four-day Buddhist festival ‘Gorsam Kora’ with Indian and Bhutanese people participating ended today at Zemithang valley located west of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.
This annual festival was held at Gorsam Chorten, the sanctuary where the 14th Dalai Lama found refuge upon his escape from Tibet in March 1959.
Incidentally today is the 65th anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. This date commemorates the beginning of a conflict that eventually led to the exile of the Dalai Lama.
During the 1962 India-China war, clashes had first broken out on the Zemithang area.
The ‘Gorsam Chorten’ is an icon for Himalayan Buddhism which is older than the Tawang monastery located at Tawang town about 92 km to the East. A 93-ft tall stupa, built during 13th century, stands there along the Nyanmjang Chu river.
It is modelled after Boudhinath stupa of Nepal and also has a spiritual companion, the Chorten Kora in Trashiyangtse of Bhutan across the ridge to the West, built in 1740.
Thousands of devotees, including large number of Bhutanese nationals, visit during Gorsam Kora festival to observe the occasion during the last day of the first month of the lunar calendar.
The event was organised by the local community of Zemithang in collaboration with civil authorities and active support by local Indian Army units.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...