India, Bhutan focus on infra, power ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

India and Bhutan have decided to further strengthen their “exceptional” ties beyond the existing envelope of partnership. In energy, it would go beyond the hydropower sector to encompass solar, wind power and green hydrogen while the development assistance for Bhutan’s infrastructure in its “broadest form” will include road, rail, air and digital connectivity.

India is providing development assistance of Rs 5,000 crore for Bhutan’s 12th five-year plan (2018-23) and is committed to stepping up the commitment for the 13th.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed that India was committed to fostering its partnership with Bhutan in its quest to become a high-income nation in consonance with the vision of His Majesty the King and the priorities of the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan,” said a joint statement released after talks between Prime Minister Modi and his counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

Tobgay had arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a five-day visit to India. The two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in the construction of the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydro power project and looked forward to its commissioning in the current year, said the joint statement.

“Both sides welcomed measures to enhance connectivity between India and Bhutan, including the development of rail and road connectivity and the upgrade of trade infrastructure,” noted the joint statement.

It also welcomed the progress on the opening of additional points for immigration and trading routes as well as the progress towards developing two rail-links — Banarhat (West Bengal)-Samtse (Bhutan) and Kokrajhar (Assam)-Gelephu (Bhutan). The Northeast Frontier Railway is undertaking the final survey of the two rail-links in consultation with the Bhutanese side.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.