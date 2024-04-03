 INDIA bloc alliance of dynastic parties; half its leaders in jail, half out on bail: BJP chief Nadda : The Tribune India

Nadda made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

BJP national president J P Nadda. PTI file



PTI

Jaipur, April 3

The opposition INDIA bloc is an alliance of dynastic parties, half of whose leaders are in jail and half out on bail, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Wednesday.

Nadda made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar. The BJP has renominated Dushyant Singh from the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency.

“The INDI Alliance is a 'Bhrastachar Bachao Alliance (save corruption alliance)'. It has parties in which the president is from the family, the general secretary is from the family and ministers are also from the family. These are parties of the family,” Nadda said.

He also alleged that the Congress committed scams everywhere.

Nadda asked, “Is Rahul Gandhi out on bail or not? Are Sonia Gandhi, Chidambaram, (AAP Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Singh out on bail or not? Are Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in jail or not?”

“Half the leaders of the INDI Alliance are in jail and half (out) on bail,” he said.

The BJP chief said, “They (INDIA bloc parties) have nothing to do with the country. They are busy saving their families, trying to save their parties. There is nothing more than this.”

Nadda claimed it is the BJP that is working to take the country forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have moved forward with the resolve of a developed India. Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are engaged in wiping the tears from the eyes of the poor, deprived, oppressed, exploited, Dalits, youngsters, farmers and the women,” he said.

Nadda also hailed Modi, saying the country has progressed at a fast pace under his leadership.

“Today, India's aspiration is that there should be a corruption-free government. There should be a development-oriented government. The country progressed at a fast pace under the leadership of Modi ji,” Nadda said.

Through unimagined development, India should stand as a “developed country”, he said.

The BJP leader also claimed the situation in villages has changed under Modi's leadership. There were 18,000 villages with no electricity, which became electrified after Modi became prime minister in 2014.

Highlighting the development works done by the BJP-led Centre, Nadda said 3.5 lakh villages have been connected by paved roads. Eighty crore people are being given free ration, resulting in lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line.

He said 55 crore people -- about 40 per cent of the population, including the poor, rickshaw-pullers, tea vendors, bus drivers, and cleaners -- have been given a yearly insurance facility of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat for serious illnesses.

Singh, the BJP candidate, and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje were also present at the rally. In Rajasthan, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

On April 19, polling will be held on 12 seats -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held for 13 seats -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

