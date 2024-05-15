 INDIA Bloc confident of victory, claims Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav in joint rally : The Tribune India

Electoral contest in Lucknow is intensifying with the entry of new candidates, notably Ravidas Mehrotra of the Samajwadi Party

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a joint press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 15

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would form the next government in the country, asserting that the people have decided to oust the BJP, which they believe will not even cross 200 seats.

“The elections of four phases have concluded, and the INDIA coalition is in a strong position. The public has decided on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s departure. I can confidently say that on June 4, the INDIA coalition is going to form a new government”, Kharge said addressing a joint conference in Lucknow from where union defence minister Rajnath Singh is seeking the third term.

When questioned about the number of seats the INDIA bloc is expected to win, Kharge responded, “I cannot provide a specific number, but the reports from the voting trends of four phases clearly reveal that the BJP is not winning even 200 seats in this election. The INDIA alliance will comfortably secure the required number to prevent the BJP from forming the next government.”

He emphasised the significance of the 2024 election as a battle to protect the Constitution and democracy. Kharge criticised Prime Minister Modi for diverting attention from critical issues like unemployment and inflation, focusing instead on non-essential matters like mutton, fish, chicken and Mangalsutra in his election speeches.

Kharge warned of dire consequences if the BJP were to form the next government, stating, “There will be no election, no democracy, no constitution, and no reservation. That is why we are urging the people of this country to vote for the INDIA bloc to protect the constitution.”

He highlighted the challenges faced by their booth agents and voters, stating, “Our booth agents and voters are facing intimidation from BJP leaders. There is a need for a level playing field. But still, we are fighting strongly, and after the election of four phases, the INDIA bloc is far ahead of the BJP.”

Kharge also took a dig at Modi’s ‘400 Paar’ narrative, remarking, “We are thankful that Modi ji did not say ‘600 Paar’ as there are only 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.”

Regarding policy promises, Kharge affirmed that the INDIA government would prioritise a caste census to formulate policies aligned with the needs and status of the people. He also pledged to double the monthly free ration to 10kg per person if the INDIA government is formed.

Responding to questions about the alliance’s manifesto, Akhilesh Yadav asserted that most promises made by the Congress align with the SP’s announcements, emphasising their commitment to the welfare of the people. He reiterated that the common minimum programme would be prepared after the formation of the government by incorporating key announcements from all alliance partners’ manifestos.

Yadav expressed scepticism towards the BJP’s assurances, citing past actions such as the implementation of the Agnipath scheme and demonetisation. He announced that June 4 would be observed as Freedom of Press Day in India under the new government led by the INDIA bloc.

The electoral contest in Lucknow is intensifying with the entry of new candidates, notably Ravidas Mehrotra of the SP. The BSP’s decision to field Muslim candidate Mohammad Sarwar Malik adds complexity to the race, making it a straight fight between Singh and Mehrotra in the upcoming fifth phase of voting on May 20.

