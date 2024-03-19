INDIA bloc leaders frustrated: Shinde

PTI

Mumbai, March 18

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday dubbed the INDIA bloc rally held in Mumbai a day before as the gathering of leaders rejected by voters who are frustrated over not being in power.

Leaders of the INDIA grouping launched the poll campaign at the mega rally, a day after the schedule for the general elections was announced by the Election Commission.

The Sunday rally of INDIA bloc leaders was nothing but a gathering of people who were rejected by voters. Their frustration over not being in power was visible on their faces. How can such rejected people even claim to remove PM Modi from power?” asked Shinde while speaking to reporters.

He said the Opposition bloc does not have any prime ministerial face against Narendra Modi. “Their hatred towards Modi was visible on their faces. This INDIA bloc is a political compromise that lacks confidence. You should have seen their faces when Rahul Gandhi was speaking,” Shinde said.

He targeted Thackeray over his opening remarks. Thackeray had addressed the audience as his “deshbhakt and deshpremi brothers and sisters” instead of the traditional invocation of “Hindu brothers and sisters”.

