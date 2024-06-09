 INDIA bloc leaders show unity, stay away from Modi’s swearing-in ceremony : The Tribune India

  India
INDIA bloc leaders show unity, stay away from Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Kharge attends oath ceremony as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and representative of INDIA bloc

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, June 9

Several prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc and key Opposition parties maintained distance from the swearing-in ceremony of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet, displaying unity and leaving message of strong opposition. 

However, Congress president Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge attended the oath ceremony as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and representative of the INDIA bloc. But Kharge did not miss the opportunity to criticise the previous Modi Government of insulting the Opposition.

“We are attending this ceremony because we have a constitutional responsibility. As the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am attending this event. Everyone knows the attitude of this government; they have always insulted the Opposition. But as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am fulfilling this responsibility.” An invite was reportedly sent to Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, here.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee did not attend the oath ceremony as she said that the government is being formed “illegally and undemocratically”.

Mamta had already announced that the TMC leaders will not attend the oath ceremony. “I have not received (the invitation), nor will I go. I am sorry, but I cannot wish well to an unconstitutional, illegal party for forming the government”.

“My best wishes will be for the country. I will tell all the MPs to strengthen their party...We will not break your party but there will be divisions in your party from within, people in your party are not happy,” she added.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also not present at the ceremony. Took a poetic dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA alliance ahead of the swearing in ceremony.  “Upar Se Juda koi Tar Nahi, Neeche Koi Adhaar Nahi, Adhar Me Jo hai Ataki hui, voh to Koi Sarkar Nahi” (No strings attached from above, no foundation below, what is stuck in between is not a ‘government’ at all), he wrote on his official X account in Hindi.  

While, another prominent leader from the INDIA bloc and ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar’ chief Sharad Pawar also skipped the ceremony as he has attended the extended working committee meeting of NCP (SP) in Mumbai.

Also Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders did not attend the ceremony as party leader Manoj Jha stated on Sunday that this time it is an NDA government taking oath, not a “Modi government,” and expressed hope that the ruling coalition will address issues such as employment.  Jha also mentioned that RJD leaders will not attend the swearing-in ceremony, and the INDIA coalition will be represented by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Other Opposition parties like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led-DMK, Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) also skipped the event.  

 

