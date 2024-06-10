INDIA bloc leaders stay away from oath event

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Several prominent leaders associated with the INDIA bloc and key opposition parties didn’t attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet, displaying unity and leaving a message of strong opposition.

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the ceremony as the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and a representative of the INDIA bloc. Kharge also criticised the previous term of the Modi government for insulting the opposition.

“We are attending the ceremony because of our constitutional responsibility. As the Rajya Sabha LoP, I am attending this event. Everyone knows the attitude of this government. They have always insulted the opposition, but as the Rajya Sabha LoP, I am fulfilling this responsibility,” said Kharge.

