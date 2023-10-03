 INDIA bloc parties condemn NewsClick raids; say government targeting those who speak truth to power : The Tribune India

  • India
  • INDIA bloc parties condemn NewsClick raids; say government targeting those who speak truth to power

INDIA bloc parties condemn NewsClick raids; say government targeting those who speak truth to power

Say government should stop attacking the media to distract attention from its failures

INDIA bloc parties condemn NewsClick raids; say government targeting those who speak truth to power

Security personnel guard during raids by Delhi Police's Special Cell on the premises of NewsClick at Sainik Farm, in New Delhi, October 3, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 3

Opposition bloc INDIA on Tuesday strongly condemned the raids on journalists linked to online news portal NewsClick and alleged that the BJP government’s “coercive” actions are directed only against those who speak truth to power and not against those who spread hatred and divisiveness.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) said in a statement that the government has also tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists.

“Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power. Furthermore, the BJP government has also spearheaded regressive policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that constrict the media from reporting objectively. In doing so, the BJP is not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission from the people of India. It is also compromising India's global standing as a mature democracy,” the opposition alliance said in the statement.

“The BJP government's coercive actions are invariably directed against only those media organisations and journalists that speak truth to power. Ironically, the BJP government is paralysed when it comes to taking action against those journalists inciting hatred and divisiveness in the nation,” it said.

It would behove the government, the opposition alliance said, to focus on genuine issues of concern to the nation and the people, and stop attacking the media to distract attention from its failures.

Delhi Police's Special Cell searched 30 locations connected with online news portal NewsClick and its journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, were taken to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office for questioning. Sources said a list of 25 questions was posed to them.

#BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

2
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

3
Delhi

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

4
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

5
Haryana

Will not stay if BJP-JJP alliance continues in Haryana: BJP leader Birender Singh

6
Trending

Video: Obstruction on Vande Bharat tracks; loco pilot pulls brakes, averts accident

7
India

Indian biz tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

8
Himachal

Bengaluru trekker goes missing in Manali’s forests; police say search operation underway

9
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Week appearance garners mixed reactions

10
Entertainment

Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Virat Kohli's unexpected return to Mumbai fuels buzz

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10: Report

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...

Two earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors in Delhi-NCR

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Tremors also felt in other parts of north India, including C...

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

Aamir Khan joins forces with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santosh...


Cities

View All

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

Delhi government’s ‘Green War Room’ starts 24x7 monitoring of air pollution in city

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala