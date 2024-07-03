INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech

New Delhi, July 3
INDIA bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to intervene during Modi’s reply to a discussion on motion thanking the President for her Address to the joint sitting of Parliament.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, did not heed to his requests, leading to INDIA block MPs, raising slogans and asking for the LoP to be allowed to speak.
Modi continued his speech amid the slogan-shouting.
This went on for some time with Kharge repeatedly pleading to be allowed to speak.
When the permission did come through, INDIA bloc MPs staged a walkout of the House.
Dhankhar condemned their act of walkout, saying this was an insult to the Constitution.
Modi too decried the walkout and said he is not trying to score points but is duty-bound to give an account of his government’s performance.
